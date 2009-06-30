Days after Bradley Cooper declared he and Jennifer Aniston are just "friends," the Hangover star went on a dinner date with Renee Zellweger.

The two dined in a quiet corner at Italian restaurant Antonucci on NYCs Upper East Side on Tuesday night.

At one point, Cooper took Zellweger's tea cup and smelled it and her face lit up. When Bradley spoke, Zellweger played with her hair, twisting it around her finger.

"She was grinning ear-to-ear and laughing really loud," adds the onlooker. "Bradley kept moving closer to her and slouching in his seat. He was really relaxed."

So are the two -- who just wrapped up the thriller Case 39 -- an item?

It remains to be seen.

But there's no denying they get along.

"He seemed to be hanging onto to Renee's every word," says the witness. "They were lost in their own little world."

