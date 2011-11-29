J-Lo who?

Jennifer Lopez has moved on from Bradley Cooper to sexy, 24-year-old backup dancer Casper Smart -- but Cooper may have found a rebound of his own.

On Tuesday, the Limitless star, 36, was photographed in Paris with Melanie Laurent, the stunning French actress known Stateside for her work in "Inglorious Basterds" and "Beginners."

Laurent, 28, lunched with Cooper at Ralph's -- an eatery adjacent to the Ralph Lauren store in the City of Light's famed Boulevard St. Germain. The romantic Parisian day continued for the couple at La Comedie de Champs Elysees, where they watched a theatrical performance of Job, Ou L'Errance De Juste. Cooper (who speaks French!) and the blonde beauty returned to his hotel, the Plaza Athenee, for a private dinner.

Cooper hotly pursued Lopez, 42, in September and October with five-star meals in NYC, a romantic weekend in Boca Raton, Fla. and more, but the newly single singer and American Idol judge is now seeing dancer Smart -- who even spent Thanksgiving in Hawaii with the superstar and her 3-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Lopez and Marc Anthony announced the end of their seven-year marriage in July; Cooper and Renee Zellweger called it quits on their two-year romance in March.

