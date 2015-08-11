Holy PDA Alert! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's rumored relationship is definitely no longer "rumored" -- the pair was spotted in a heavy make out session off the beach of Italy's Amalfi Coast this week.

The photos (seen here) show one of the steamiest kissing scenes you'll ever see.

In the images, Bradley appears to not be able to keep his hands off the Sports Illustrated model, and she doesn't seem to mind. The two were first spotted together in April at a Broadway show. In early May, the pair got cozy in a corner at New York's Up & Down nightclub where they enjoyed an evening of "making out."

If the new pictures are any indication of what that evening of making out was like, well, wowser!

The couple seems to be in full-on honeymoon mode, kissing constantly as they lay on the beach. In one image, she rests between his legs, her back to his chest, as her head reaches back to him for a smooch.

In other images, Bradley was seen caressing her enviable derrière, which was made easier by the fact that she was wearing a barely-there bikini.

The fact that prying eyes are on these two is nothing new to them. Bradley's love life has been well-documented since he broke into the mainstream. Earlier this year he split with model Suki Waterhouse. Irina knows a thing or two about high-profile relationships, too, having dated international soccer stud Christiano Ronaldo for five years.

In March, she told Hola magazine that she never felt comfortable in the relationship, although, to be fair, she didn't exactly finger the athlete.

"I thought I had once found the ideal man but it didn't turn out that way. I think a woman feels ugly when she's got the wrong man at her side. I've felt ugly and insecure," she said.

Asked about her ideal man, she said: "My ideal man is faithful, honest and a gentleman who knows how to treat women. I don't believe in men who make us feel unhappy, because they're boys not men."

She certainly doesn't seem unhappy with her choice in a man now.