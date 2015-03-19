Love lost. Bradley Cooper and actress-model Suki Waterhouse have apparently called it quits.

E! was first to report the split, but no reason was given as to why the couple of two years decided to end their romance.

"Whether or not it's permanent is anyone's guess right now," E!'s Marc Malkin said.

Bradley and Suki were first linked in March 2013 when they were spotted in Boston. About nine months later, they made their official Hollywood debut at the New York premiere of "American Hustle." Recently the couple attended the 2015 Oscars with Bradley's mom and Clint Eastwood.

The two remained fiercely private about their romance, rarely commenting on it. When they did speak of their relationship, it was usually vague.

"I don't talk about my boyfriend because it's boring," she told Elle U.K. "At least, that's what I decided to tell you when you asked. I do think whatever I say will sound weird. But the truth is, if I start talking about him, I probably won't be able to stop. And I don't really want to talk about him, you know?"

Something tells us neither of these two will have a problem finding suitors for themselves.