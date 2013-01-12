No arguments here: Bradley Cooper couldn't be more excited about debuting a new lovely lady on his arm at this year's Oscars.

The "Silver Linings Playbook" actor, 38, told E! News that his plus-one to the Academy Awards is already spoken for -- by none other than his mother, Gloria.

"Oh yeah, that was done," he told the site. "One night, when I started in the profession, [my mom said], 'If you ever [get nominated], I am the date.'"

"She was freaking out," he added of her reaction to the happy news.

Cooper received a coveted nod for Best Actor during Thursday morning's Oscar nominations announcement for his turn as former teacher Pat in "Silver Linings Playbook."

The David O. Russell-directed film is also up for seven other awards, including Best Director, Best Actress (for Jennifer Lawrence), Best Supporting Actor (for Robert DeNiro), Best Supporting Actress (for Jacki Weaver) and Best Picture.

Cooper and his previous red carpet date, ex-girlfriend Zoe Saldana, called it quits for the second time just last month leading into the holidays.

"Zoe had planned to spend the holidays with Bradley and his family in Europe,” a source told The New York Post's Page Six. "They all were going to Paris, but things didn't work out between them. Zoe spent New Year's Eve with Friends in Miami."

As first reported by Us Weekly, The Words costars initially split in March 2012 after three months of dating, though they quietly rekindled their romance later that fall.

Prior to Saldana, 34, Cooper dated Renee Zellweger for two years, and was briefly linked to Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Lopez.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bradley Cooper Reveals His Date to the Oscars: His Mom!

