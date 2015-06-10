Bradley Cooper is the latest celebrity to sue the French gossip magazine Oops. In court documents obtained once again by Gossip Cop, the actor is suing for invasion of privacy since the tabloid wrote about his love life with Irina Shayk. Oops, of course, is the same magazine that Gossip Cop exclusively reported was being sued by Leonardo DiCaprio for falsely alleging that he’s having a baby with Rihanna.

The magazine’s owner, Frederic Truskolaski, doesn’t seem too fazed by the latest lawsuit, but still tells Gossip Cop, “We do not understand why Bradley Cooper is suing us. Our story is based on the Spanish magazine Hola that shows clearly that Bradley and Irina are going out together.”

While it’s true that Cooper and Shayk are dating, France has strict privacy laws that state publications cannot print any information about the personal lives of celebrities. The Oops article, which was in the same issue as the DiCaprio cover story, basically stated that Cooper and Shayk are in a “big romance,” but even that’s enough to get slapped with a lawsuit in France. Now Cooper’s attorney is asking for 11,000 Euros, around $12,500, in damages.

As Gossip Cop previously reported last week, DiCaprio’s lawsuit for around 18,000 Euros (the maximum by French law) was the first time an American superstar sued a French magazine. It seems now that the ball is rolling and Oops may find itself on the end of a number of lawsuits if it continues to write about the private lives of actors and actresses.

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Cooper as wells his French attorney, but has yet to hear back.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Bradley Cooper romance retrospective

Bradley Cooper's life in pictures

Craziest celeb lawsuits