Brand gets community service in New Orleans case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Actor Russell Brand must perform 20 hours of community service and pay a $500 court fee to resolve a misdemeanor charge stemming from a confrontation with a photographer in New Orleans.
RELATED: Russell Brand Faces Criminal Charges Over iPhone Incident
Brand did not appear in Municipal Court in New Orleans on Thursday morning, but his attorney, Robert Glass, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf to a charge of criminal damage to property.
RELATED: Russell Brand Rebounds With Celebrity Sibling, Disses Katy Perry
Glass said that under a deal with the district attorney's office, the case would be dismissed if the actor provides proof he has completed the service requirement by Aug. 31.
RELATED: Best Celeb Mug Shots
He said he is hopeful Brand may be able to fulfill the requirement through his charitable work with people suffering addictions.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jan. 07, 2019 The best photos from inside the 2019 Golden Globes
- Jan. 07, 2019 These stars are proud to be alcohol-free
- 10 hours ago See what the stars wore to the Grammys back in 1989!