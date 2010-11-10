British funnyman Russell Brand is to be recognized for his contributions to women's cancer charities at a star-studded comedy gala in Los Angeles next month.

The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star will be the guest of honor at Variety magazine's Power of Comedy event, which will see performances from comics including Sarah Silverman and Bob Saget.

The star has been close to women's cancer causes after his mom, Barbara, battled the illness three times when he was a child.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Noreen Fraser Foundation's Men for Women Now initiative to raise money for women's cancer research.

Variety associate publisher Michelle Sobrino says, "With a night full of laughs, and a truly deserving cause at the core, we hope to raise awareness and empower fans to get involved and support much-needed funding for women's cancer research."

The Power of Comedy event will take place on December 4 at Club Nokia in L.A.

