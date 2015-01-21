The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast is no stranger to drama, name calling and verbal backstabbing, but a confrontation between Brandi Glanville and Kyle Richards turned physical on Jan. 20.

Just another day on "RHOBH?"

The drama unfolded following a poker game in which Kim Richards was seemingly drunk, an issue that her sister, Kyle, took offense to considering Kim has battled with alcohol in the past.

Brandi tried to play peacemaker, blocking Kyle from Kim. It was then that Kyle grabbed Brandi's arm, yanking Brandi. Then, things went sideways in a hurry.

"Don't f------ touch me," Brandi screamed, her arms flailing, pushing Kyle away.

Later, in defending her friend Kim, Brandi took a dig at her "RHOBH" castmastes, saying, "Kim's in a really fragile place in her life. She needs people she can lean on, and talk to, and not be judged -- and it's not this group."

Brandi, however, wasn't done talking about the incident, either. After the episode aired, she took to Twitter to explain her actions, tweeting, "Kyle roughly grabbed I twisted free. Kyle roughly grabbed AGAIN,

her nails SCRATCHING into my arm PULLING me. I had to push her off #TheEnd."

Kyle was quick to reply, tweeting to Brandi, "no. My bracelet scratched you. Tell the truth." The Twitter war continued with Brandi even accusing Kyle of using her struggling sister for a storyline.

On Jan. 21, it seemed that Kyle wasn't done, but she summed up her thoughts about Brandi in one word: "Pathetic."

Like we said, just another day in "RHOBH."