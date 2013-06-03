Brandi Glanville is on a roll. Hot on the heels of her New York Times best-seller, "Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has signed a deal with HarperOne to write another book, tentatively titled "Drinking and Dating."

"I am really excited," she gushed to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview about the new nonfiction tome, explaining that she started negotiations after her first book became so successful. "It should be out by January or February of next year."

PHOTOS: 'Real Housewives' biggest fights ever

Like "Drinking and Tweeting," "Drinking and Dating" will be a memoir-type tell-all with personal insights, advice and juicy details about her love life. There's no shortage of material to mine there; if anything, there's enough for a "Drinking and..." trilogy.

"It was hard [to narrow down the focus], because I feel like there is so much going on in my life," she said. "It is more of a 'moving on' kind of guide, and just a relationship guide -- like my relationship with my parents, my relationship when I am dating and living in Los Angeles."

PHOTOS: 'Real Housewives' bikini bodies

One relationship that won't get much ink this time around? Her contentious rivalry with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's new wife, LeAnn Rimes. Though Glanville plans to include both Cibrian and Rimes in her chapter about co-parenting, she wants the themes of this book to be universal.

"I just want people to relate to me wherever they are," she told Us. "It's just [about] going through a breakup and getting to that point where you are ready to move on, and then [about] how all your relationships change after that."

PHOTOS: LeAnn and Eddie's controversial romance

Fret not, though -- Glanville plans to add her own unique spin on everything. "There is a sex chapter, of course. There has to be!" she said, laughing.

"Like my first book, there won't be any filters. I'm calling it as I see it and not holding anything back, even when I probably should," she added in a press release about the project. "This second book will be filled with lots of drama, blunders, sordid details and, of course, hashtags. I'm a bit wiser after having written my first book, but the craziness continues with co-parenting nightmares, exes, boyfriends, parties, sex, drinking, tweeting and everything else that makes my life such an adventure."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Celebs without makeup

Best and worst beach bods

Best bikini TwitPics