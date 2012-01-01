Brandi Glanville is once again a married woman -- but "not for long."

The 38-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tied the knot on a whim with Mixed Martial Arts manager Darin Harvey over the weekend, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former model, whose ex-husband Eddie Cibrian left her for LeAnn Rimes, informed fans of her new relationship status via Twitter Sunday: "I'm married again- suuuuuuck it!"

The newlyweds celebrated by visiting a strip club, Spearmint Rhino. "Honeymoons with strippers are the best!" Glanville tweeted.

Glanville, who shares two sons with Cibrian, added that Harvey is her "best friend" and she's now an "official housewife, for reals."

"After some beer and strippers he is now my husband," she said. "No joke!"

Calling their union "a drunken BFF thing," Harvey told his Twitter followers that their booze-fueled elopement won't last. "I had a crazy Vegas moment," he explained Sunday. "Getting annulled tomorrow."

