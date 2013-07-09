Brandi Glanville had a little too much fun during a bar crawl in West Hollywood on Monday, July 8. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got drunk with her book agent, Michael Broussard, and several other friends at popular gay bar The Abbey. Glanville used Twitter to invite E! personality Ross Mathews and his partner, stylist Salvador Camarena, to join on on the fun, but the couple passed on her offer.

The Bravo reality star kicked off her night by having dinner with Broussard and a "friend from Texas" named Kevin. "I need to bottle my children's energy," she tweeted, referencing sons Mason, 10, and Jake, 5, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. Later that night, one Twitter user offered to buy Glanville a shot of alcohol. "If only I could take one!" she replied. "I'm a wine drinking . . . cheap date! My friends say after one glass my voice gets really high."

The crew then migrated to nearby restaurant Dan Tana's. Glanville got so intoxicated throughout the course of the evening that she struggled to stand up while checking into the London Hotel. The former model even suffered a nip slip and exposed her black thong underwear while stumbling on the pavement. (Glanville's strapless dress appeared to be see-through.)

The single star also attempted to make out with Broussard, who rebuffed her advances.

Glanville -- who is penning a follow-up to her tell-all book Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders -- explained her behavior via Twitter the following morning. "I got drunk with my gays. It's not murder," she wrote. "Everyone kept sending us drinks. I was being polite."

When one Twitter user suggested her behavior was "maybe not the best look for a mom," Glanville agreed, but argued, "the boys were at their dad's. I'm allowed to f-ck up." Another Twitter user wrote, "I think you're great, but those photos should be a wake up call not to do that again. It happened, learn and move on."

Glanville thanked the user for her insight and wrote, "I forgot that my every move is watched. I was letting go with my gays. I f-cked up."

