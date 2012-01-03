Brandi Glanville may have married her good pal Darin Harvey over the weekend, but the 38-year-old Bravo star wants to make one thing clear: "I've never had sex with Darin!"

After Mixed Martial Arts manager Harvey called their Las Vegas union "a drunken BFF thing," Glanville assured her Twitter followers that "I didn't legally get married and I won't ever again in my life."

"Our wedding was our first kiss!" Glanville, whose ex-husband Eddie Cibrian left her for LeAnn Rimes in 2009, added. "We are just friends."

Though many criticized the pair for tying the knot on a whim, Glanville won't apologize for their actions.

"Marriage mocks itself," the former model tweeted. "I believe anyone and everyone should be able to get married! Why not me?"

"In my head I was just having fun with my best friend who I adore and has been there for me during all my tough times," said Glanville, who sometimes appears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I didn't mean to offend anyone! I believe everyone should be able to get married and maybe even embarrass themselves in Vegas."

