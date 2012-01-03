Brandi Glanville: I've "Never Had Sex" With Darin Harvey!
Brandi Glanville may have married her good pal Darin Harvey over the weekend, but the 38-year-old Bravo star wants to make one thing clear: "I've never had sex with Darin!"
PHOTOS: Hollywood's shortest marriages
After Mixed Martial Arts manager Harvey called their Las Vegas union "a drunken BFF thing," Glanville assured her Twitter followers that "I didn't legally get married and I won't ever again in my life."
"Our wedding was our first kiss!" Glanville, whose ex-husband Eddie Cibrian left her for LeAnn Rimes in 2009, added. "We are just friends."
VIDEO: Kim and Kyle Richards play a prank on Brandi
Though many criticized the pair for tying the knot on a whim, Glanville won't apologize for their actions.
"Marriage mocks itself," the former model tweeted. "I believe anyone and everyone should be able to get married! Why not me?"
VIDEO: Brandi whines about how her Bravo costars perceive her
"In my head I was just having fun with my best friend who I adore and has been there for me during all my tough times," said Glanville, who sometimes appears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I didn't mean to offend anyone! I believe everyone should be able to get married and maybe even embarrass themselves in Vegas."
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly