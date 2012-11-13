The "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" cast member Brandi Glanville has revealed she was left with nothing following her split from ex-husband Eddie Cibrian in 2009.

The former model officially joined the cast of the hit series this season, and her hiring couldn't have come at a better time, as her bitter divorce battle from her actor husband left with little money, she says.

She tells the New York Post, "We were living way above our means in a 10,000-square-foot house. There wasn't a lot to get, honestly. ... I was a 36-year-old woman who couldn't lease a car and couldn't lease a house. For 13 years, my name wasn't on one account. I am still building my credit."

Even with her new job as a "Housewives" regular, Glanville had to settle for a modest home in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, an area far more affordable than the affluent neighborhoods of her fellow castmates.

She says, "I had to pay the whole year in advance. I had to get my daddy to co-sign."

But as Glanville rebuilds her life separate from her ex-husband and in a totally new lifestyle, she is grateful for her new gig on Bravo. She says, "I am treating this show as a platform and a window. If it is gone tomorrow, I made the most of it. I joke that I whore myself out to anyone that will pay me. But that is kind of what is happening."

