Brandi Glanville doesn't want LeAnn Rimes around her sons.

After Rimes tweeted she was flying out with "my boys" on Nov. 30, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's new wife that her sons, Mason, 9 and Jake, 5, are not her boys.

"They are my boys, Eddie's boys and your stepsons. . . for now," Glanville, 40, tweeted. But that's not all she has to say!

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly's Rebecca Bienstock, Glanville opens up about why she doesn't think Rimes -- who underwent a 30-day treatment program for stress and anxiety in August -- is fit to be around her children. In addition to Rimes posting a video of one of her stepsons riding a bicycle without a helmet, Glanville tells Us Mason became "extremely ill" after eating one of Rimes' laxatives by accident.

"I, unfortunately, don't find her to be stable and I don't want her around my kids when Eddie's not there -- or at least the nanny, his parents, someone," Glanville says of Rimes. "Mason, my eldest, ate some of Le's candies and got extremely ill. And Le's candies are laxatives. It was a big f--king deal for me, and I lost my mind."

"She has one in every purse. Mason found on on the floor and thought it was a Skittle! They don't keep sugar in the house," Glanville explains. "He thought he finally found candy." (Responds Rimes' rep: "Just more inaccuracies and half-truths.")

Glanville is also upset over a video Rimes, 30, posted of her son riding a bicycle without a helmet. The Bravo star says she's been arguing with her ex over whether or not she can show their children on the reality show.

"I just thought it was very hypocritical of LeAnn to post this video . . ." the model tells Us. "He doesn't have a helmet on and he's driving without his training wheels, which he doesn't even do at my house."

She adds, "These are my children and I don't want this unstable person around them when she's alone."

In a statement to Us, Cibrian, 39, says, "It is absolutely ridiculous that my ex-wife continues to put the personal lives of myself, LeAnn, our sons and my family on public display for the sake of her notoriety. She is fully capable and has the means of contacting myself and LeAnn privately to discuss any matter concerning the children. The fact she chooses not to, should be pretty transparent. And while I do not wish to fuel her ever-igniting fire, there is a breaking point where enough is enough."

"My wife, LeAnn, continues to be a loving and positive influence on the lives of my sons. They are without a doubt lucky to have her. The love they have for their 'bonus mom' continues to grow each day as we navigate the changes to our family; a fact that Brandi cannot argue as she herself has stated as much," Cibrian adds. "If my ex-wife truly cared about the welfare of our sons, she would stop the constant bashing on an important person in their lives and focus on productive co-parenting to make our blended family the strongest it can be. And she would do so privately. Let's see. . ."

