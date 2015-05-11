Kim Richards' rehab facility could apparently rival many of the world's best spas!

Brandi Glanville, one of Kim's closest confidants, said she recently went to go see her "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costar in rehab and she was incredibly impressed.

"If you saw where her rehab was…I was like, 'Anyone could use 30 days here.' It's really nice," she said. "I don't want to out where she is, but it's beautiful. I took the kids and I was like, 'This is beautiful.'"

Brandi said she and Kim talk quite often, and they spoke the morning after she was arrested for a litany of charges, including public intoxication and battery on a police officer. Kim checked into rehab several days later.

Brandi actually said she "wasn't shocked" to hear the news.

"You know, at the same time, I had never seen her drink or do a drug. If she wants to get help, that's her—I can't say to somebody, 'You need to get help,'" she said, adding that that kind of conversation would likely elicit a few choice curse words.

"So I just was her friend and I witnessed odd behavior," she said on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show "Dirty, Sexy, Funny." "But, I never saw her do anything. You don't want help until you say it yourself."