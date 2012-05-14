Soccer mom spat!

In a new interview with Australia's NW HQ magazine, Brandi Glanville dishes about the rage she felt the first time she saw LeAnn Rimes, her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's new wife, attend her son's soccer practice. (Glanville and Cibrian have two kids together, Mason, 8, and Jake, 5).

"I remember walking up ... and there she was with my baby in her lap," Glanville, 39, tells the magazine of spotting the country singer, 29. "My blood was boiling, and I thought I was going to kill her. I really thought I was going to physically hurt her."

In retrospect, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star says she recognizes how ridiculous her response was.

"That was the first time I saw her that way: She was sitting in my soccer chair, under my tent, she's got my kid on her lap and she's with my husband, and that was that little moment of total irrational fury," Glanville explains, adding that now the two women do their best to be civil towards each other especially around the kids.

"We're never going to be best friends, but she's good to my kids, they love her and that's all I could ask for," Glanville reveals. "If they didn't like her, I'd be in court right now, fighting. It's not about me, it's about them."

Glanville also addresses the rumors that Cibrian, 38, and Rimes don't have a prenuptial agreement.

"Thank God [they didn't sign a prenup]," the reality star shares. "My kids' futures will be taken care of if that's true."

Glanville and Cibrian were married for nearly 10 years, from 2001 to 2010; in 2009. The former "Playboy Club" star began an affair with Rimes on the set of the Lifetime film "Northern Lights."

At the time, Rimes was married to her former backup dancer, Dean Sheremet; the singer and Cibrian took their fling public just one week after she separated from Sheremet. In April 2011, Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in a private California ceremony.

