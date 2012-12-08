Wonderwall Editors

It's been a stressful few weeks for Brandi Glanville, whose Twitter feud with LeAnn Rimes (the wife of her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian) seems to be getting more vicious by the day.

RELATED: Celeb Rivals: Whose Side Are You On?

Rimes, however, is no longer Glanville's top concern. The 40-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tells In Touch that doctors have discovered a lump in her breast.

"I am having surgery this week and am relieved it's going to be over with," Glanville tells the magazine. "It's a blessing the tumor is non-cancerous."

RELATED: LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About Rehab: No One Understood My Pain

She adds that she's looking forward to spending a little healing time with her boys, Mason, 9, and Jack, 5.

"I'm anxious about the recovery but have great friends who will be playing nurse," she says. "I'm ready to get it over with and feel better."

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Alleges Son Was Sickened by LeAnn Rimes' Laxatives

Although Glanville and Rimes have never been BFFs -- the country singer began seeing Cibrian while he was still married to Glanville -- tensions between the two women have escalated recently, with Glanville accusing Rimes of being an unfit step-mother, and Cibrian calling his ex out for what he deemed to be a selfish publicity bid.