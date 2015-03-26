Letting bygones be bygones? Kind of…

The bad blood between Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes has been reported for years and it's been confirmed by both of them in media or reality shows. However, it seems that Brandi has turned a new leaf (stop laughing!) and she now prays for her bitter rival.

While blogging for Bravo during a flight from New York to Los Angeles, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star began thinking about the tragic plane crash involving a German airliner earlier in the week.

"I cannot imagine the pain being experienced by these families at this moment, which shockingly has led me to add a new person into my flight prayer today… My children's stepmom," she wrote. "Don't get me wrong -- not everything is yet copasetic [sic], but my children love her, so she is now in the 'flight prayer,' differences aside."

The two have publicly feuded since Brandi's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian left her after an affair with LeAnn. Eddie and LeAnn have now been married since 2011. And Brandi has a man, too.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live!" on March 23, Glanville said, "I have a boyfriend now." While she would not name the mystery man, she did reveal, "He's Mauricio's partner," referencing costar Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and his booming real estate business. "I don't wanna get into it... He's a doll."