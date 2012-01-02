Brandi Glanville's "something new" was the year 2012!

The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star married Mixed Martial Arts manager Darin Harvey over the weekend, but don't send over any wedding gifts just yet.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's shortest marriages

"[We're] married!" Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife told Us Weekly. "But to make it legal, I have to go to the courthouse today and I don't think we're gonna. Super fun though!"

"We're not gonna stay married," she then clarified. "But it was a fun way to start out the new year!"

VIDEO: Kim and Kyle Richards play a prank on Brandi

The former model informed fans of her new relationship status via Twitter Sunday: "I'm married again- suuuuuuck it!"

A source told Us that Glanville, who shares two sons with Cibrian, has been friends with Harvey for 20 years and the duo are "like brother and sister."

VIDEO: Brandi whines about how her Bravo costars see her

"They've never hooked up," said the source. "He came along with her to Vegas and they both got really drunk and thought it was a good idea at the time to get married... They kissed for the cameras and that was it. There’s nothing romantically there."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly