She's back!

Despite announcing that she was leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" back in June, it seems we still might be seeing more of Brandi Glanville!

On Oct. 21, Us Weekly revealed that the controversial reality star has been filming scenes for the show's upcoming sixth season. And though she won't be a full time cast member, a source shared that she would definitely still be a presence on the show.

Brandi joined the cast during the show's second season, and became a fulltime cast member during its third. In June she made the official announcement that she was stepping down from the franchise.

In a statement on Bravo's website, the former model explained: "After a lot of careful thought and deliberation I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full time cast member this season. The past four years have been amazing, a complete roller coaster of a ride. I will always be thankful to Bravo for the opportunities that have come along with doing this pop culture phenomenon of a show. In the meantime, I'm working hard on my podcast, my new wine business, and my clothing line. And keep an eye out for my next adventure that will show everyone a more well-rounded side of who I really am."

During the last season, Brandi butted heads with nearly ever other cast member, including longtime friend Lisa Vanderpump, and newcomers Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna. There were rumors that she was fired from the series, but the latest news shows that wasn't likely the case.

There's not yet been an air date released for the upcoming sixth season premiere, but the show will be adding two next cast members to replace Brandi, Kathryn Edwards and Erika Jayne.