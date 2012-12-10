Brandi Glanville has another bone to pick with LeAnn Rimes.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, Rimes gave an exclusive interview to E! News host Giuliana Rancic in which Glanville's sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian -- Mason, 9, and Jake, 5 --were featured without her permission. And Glanville is not happy about it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, is furious that Cibrian's new wife is exploiting their children on TV -- especially since Glanville herself has been forbidden by her ex's lawyers from bringing the kids with her when she films her Bravo reality series.

"My kids can be on [an] E news special apparently but not in the background of the show I am on?" the mom-of-two tweeted Sunday, Dec. 9. "Amazing!"

"They shouldn't be allowed 2 be on ANYTHING w/her," a fan replied. "She's not their mother! If Eddie was on TV, that'd be different. #Team Brandi"

Glanville explained that Cibrian actually was on the show with the boys -- but that wasn't the issue. "The point is he says they can't be on the background of RHOBH, so when I shoot I have to send them off to a babysitter."

Rimes' tearful interview with Rancic, and Glanville's subsequent tweets, are just the latest developments in the ongoing saga between Cibrian's past and current loves. The two women have been fighting off and on ever since Rimes (then married to Dean Sheremet) first hooked up with the reality star's husband on the set of Northern Lights -- although things seem to have gotten uglier and more heated recently. Glanville's main issue? The singer's relationship with Mason and Jake.

"[Eddie] doesn't realize that [LeAnn is] using our children and putting them in danger," Glanville told Us Weekly's Rebecca Bienstock in an exclusive interview. "[She's] using them as a tool to get to me, and not just being a loving parent."

"[LeAnn's] not healthy," she added. "And until she's healthy, I don't want her around my children by herself."

Glanville's feud with Rimes hasn't been all bad, though. In fact, it's been great publicity for the tell-all she's writing about her divorce from Cibrian.

"WOOHOO!" the reality star tweeted Dec. 9. "I just got off the phone with my book editor and our numbers went up even more last night after a certain E news interview!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brandi Glanville Slams LeAnn Rimes for Featuring Sons Mason and Jake in E! Interview