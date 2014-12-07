Santa has a gift for Brandi Glanville: a big ol' lump of drama.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star will be spending the holidays without her sons Mason, 11, and Jake, 7, but insists she's trying to find a silver lining.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and more celebs at the 2014 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball

"I love the holidays. This Christmas I don't have the kids, so that's kind of bittersweet, but I do get to go see my parents," she told Wonderwall as she and more stars hit the red carpet at KIIS-FM's 2014 Jingle Ball concert at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Dec. 5.

This year, the boys will be with their father -- Glanville's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian -- and his wife LeAnn Rimes. "We spilt every other year. I'll make sure he gets to see them if I'm in town and vice versa, so hopefully I'll see them on Christmas Day," she added.

RELATED: Celebs who married their mistresses

The joyful season hasn't done much to thaw Glanville and Cibrian's icy relationship. In a Bravotv.com blog post earlier this year, she wrote that the actor was paying her just $1,000 a month in child support, and that she was fighting to stop him from recovering what he'd claimed was overpayment of support and alimony money to her through the years.

RELATED: Hollywood's worst wives and girlfriends

Glanville says she's sick of fighting over money at this point. "I have, like, 85 jobs: I have my podcast. I have my books and I have 'Housewives.' I am making my own money so it's not as stressful, but it sucks to be fighting with lawyers for so many years," she continued. "It's been five years now [since we split]. It needs to stop and that money can be better spent on our children."

"I got this. I'm fine. I don't even ask for his checks anymore," she added. "I know I can do it on my own."