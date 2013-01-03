While her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian is vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his wife, LeAnn Rimes, Brandi Glanville is spending quality time with their kids.

But it sounds like Glanville's sons, Mason, 9, and Jake, 5, will soon be spending more time with their dad -- and the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 40, isn't too happy about it.

"Ok I'm super excited my kids are moving into a mansion," she tweeted Jan. 3, "but I want to throw up in my mouth and swallow it -- having to keep hearing about it."

Rimes, 30, has been tweeting about her vacation home in Cabo with Cibrian, 39. "We love our home!" she tweeted on Dec. 30. "Esperanza Resort. Cheers to 2013."

Back in Los Angeles, Glanville was photographed makeup-free while running an errand with her sons at Wal-Mart on Dec. 31. The boys were snacking on McDonalds while walking through the parking lot.

"Just saw pics [of] the boys and I online at Walmart. No, I wasn't wearing makeup, and no, I don't have cheek implants. But yes, we do eat fast food sometimes." She added, "I don't wear makeup to Walmart and I haven't had surgery on my face ... Yet."

In a Jan. 7 episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Glanville is still coping with Cibrian's affair with Rimes, and another one of his alleged mistresses, Scheana Marie.

When the single mom confronts Scheana, 27, Glanville turns "into a crybaby," she says.

"I wish Eddie married Scheana instead," Glanville says. "She seems more sane!"

