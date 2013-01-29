Leave it to Brandi Glanville to get very, very creative with payback! In her new memoir Drinking and Tweeting and Other Brandi Blunders, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills firebrand, 40, looks back on her rocky marriage to LeAnn Rimes, his infamous 2009 affair with Eddie Cibrian, their divorce and the (ongoing!) fallout. Sharing the juiciest excerpts from the tell-all exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, out now, Glanville reveals the shockingly intimate plastic surgery she underwent in the aftermath of the painful split.

PHOTOS: LeAnn and Eddie's infamous romance

Parents to sons Mason, 9, and Jake, 5, Glanville and Cibrian, 39, would have the "most passionate sex" after their nastiest arguments during their marriage, she writes. "I would ask Eddie from time to time if my vagina was the same after childbirth. He always said yes, except once," Glanville admits. "He was actually quite vulgar."

PHOTOS: Biggest plastic surgery shockers ever

After the spouses' August 2009 separation, they fought bitterly over money and expenses, with Cibrian eventually cutting off Glanville's credit card -- so the former model resolved to charge something on his. "I decided that since Eddie ruined my vagina for me, he could pay for a new one," Glanville reasons.

Following the procedure, Cibrian quickly discovered a glaring charge on his credit card bill. "A week after the vaginal rejuvenation surgery, he was on the phone screaming, 'What the f--k cost you $12,000? Did you get a nose job?'"

PHOTOS: Biggest Housewives fights of all time

Continues Glanville: "I responded simply, 'Yes. A nose job.' And I hung up."

For more exclusive excerpts from Drinking & Tweeting -- how Glanville discovered Cibrian's affair, how she's recovering and her hilarious thesaurus of insults for nemesis Rimes -- pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday; the book goes on sale Feb. 12.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brandi Glanville's Plastic Surgery Revenge Secret Revealed!