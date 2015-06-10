This is not the first time that Leah Jenner has posed happily holding her baby bump, but this photo is different.

The musician and her reality star husband Brandon, son of Caitlyn Jenner, are expecting their first child together, and the mom-to-be revealed the baby's gender on Tuesday.

If you noticed the pink flower she's holding onto before her caption, you guessed it! The couple is having a baby girl.

"So excited to meet our little girl," she wrote. The sweet shot of Brandon kissing her cheek was taken at her baby shower.

At the time, Leah also posted a smiling pic with her godmother. "Godmother Mia cracking inappropriate jokes at the baby shower," she captioned.

On March 15, Leah announced her pregnancy on Instagram. A few weeks after the announcement, she captioned a pic of her growing belly, "Feeling grateful for this life."

She has also poked fun of her growing belly, teasing the baby's gender just a few weeks ago.

"Soooo. Boy or girl?!?!?! ...or burrito?" she joked.

