Brandon Johnson just stepped into his favorite role yet: husband! On Saturday, May 4, the Shake It Up actor and One Life to Live alum said "I do" to fiancee Ariel Fox, his rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

The star and his interior designer bride wed at Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., the rep tells Us. Johnson wore a tux handmade by Chris Chollet of Alexander 1922, and both he and Fox wrote their own vows. Among those in attendance to witness the happy occasion? Swingers actor Alex Desert and 42 actor Alan Tudyk.

Following the ceremony, the newly minted husband and wife moved on to the Terranea Resort to celebrate with their guests. The theme of their reception -- which featured peonies, candles, and white-sequin-dressed tables -- was "Rat Pack Under the Stars."

Johnson, whose show 72 Hours premieres June 6 on TNT and TBS, proposed to Fox on June 12, 2012, at Capella Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas. They've been together for four years -- a very blissful four years, the groom says.

"My life expanded on every level when she came into it," Johnson tells Us of his new wife. "We lift each other up. Two special souls have now become one."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brandon Johnson Married: Shake It Up Actor Weds Ariel Fox