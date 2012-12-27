Billboard -- The boy is hers. Brandy is capping a successful year that included a hit album and single by getting engaged. A spokeswoman for the 33-year-old R&B singer and actress says she'll marry music executive Ryan Press, though a wedding date has not been announced.

It will be the first marriage for Brandy, who has a 10-year-old daughter with a former boyfriend. Press is an exec with publisher Warner/Chappell Music.

It's been a good few months for the singer, whose album "Two Eleven" debuted at No 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Albums in October. The single "Put It Down," featuring Chris Brown, reached No. 3 on R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, her highest showing since 2002's "What About Us" achieved the same mark.

The singer-actress, whose numerous film and TV roles include her own long-running show "Moesha," has three Hot 100 No. 1s to her name, including the classic 1998 duet with Monica, "The Boy Is Mine."

