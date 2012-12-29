This former Cinderella has found her Prince Charming!

Three days after Us Weekly broke the news of their betrothal, Brandy and Ryan Press proudly showed off the actress' giant engagement ring in matching Instagram photos. The "Wildest Dreams" singer, 33, and the music executive, 32, are currently vacationing in Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Best celebrity engagement rings of all time

Six months before Press popped the question, the Moesha star admitted she was ready to settle down. "I wish we were engaged," Brandy told Ebony. "He's taking a little long on the ring side of things, but I'm patient."

PHOTOS: Most over-the-top star weddings

Brandy spoke to Us Weekly in August about how Press had restored her faith in men. "I had given up on love a long time ago. It just didn't seem to work for me, so I was single for a very long time," the R&B diva said. "I stopped looking for love and then I ran into my boyfriend."

PHOTOS: 40 more star couples who got engaged in 2012

This will be the first marriage for the "Put It Down" singer, who has a 10-year-old daughter, Sy'rai, with ex Robert Smith. Brandy next appears in the Tyler Perry film Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, which hits theaters March 29, 2013.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brandy Shows Off Huge Engagement Ring From Ryan Press