Live action films couldn't compete with animated juggernauts Brave and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted at the box office this weekend.

Disney/Pixar's Brave debuted in first place with $66.7 million, making it the fifth best opening for Pixar. The animated flick, which features the voice talents of Kelly Macdonald, Craig Ferguson and Emma Thompson, made an additional $13.5 million overseas.

PHOTOS: Famous film princesses

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted fell to No. 2 with $20.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $157.6 million. The film features the voice talents of Ben Stiller, Jada Pinkett Smith, Chris Rock, Jessica Chastain, David Schwimmer, Sacha Baron Cohen and Cedric the Entertainer.

PHOTOS: Stars as cartoon characters

Dominic Cooper and Benjamin Walker's Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter debuted in third place with $16.5 million. Charlize Theron's Prometheus finished in fourth place with $10 million, while her other film, Snow White and the Huntsman, rounded out the top five with $8 million.

Tell Us: Which movie did you see this weekend?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brave Tops Weekend Box Office With $66.7 Million