After only two years of marriage, power couple Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson are calling it quits.

"After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we've decided to end our marriage," Ryan said in a statement. "We entered our relationship with love and it's with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated."

The pair became engaged in May of 2008 and married September 27 of the same year in Ryan's native Canada.

One of their last appearances together was this past June at the Tony Awards, where Scarlett took home the Featured Actress in a Play award for her role in A View from the Bridge and thanked her husband.

"To my Canadian, whom I live with, Ryan thank you for becoming a theater widower with me."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Gwyneth Paltrow: Home for the Holidays is 'Like a Vacuum'