ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An actor from the TV show "Breaking Bad" is seeking to win a seat on Albuquerque's school board.

Steven Michael Quezada, who plays federal drug agent Steven Gomez on the Albuquerque-based show, is running unopposed Tuesday for a seat on the city's West Side.

There's no incumbent in that district, and Quezada was the only candidate to file for the position.

Three of Quezada's four children attend the Public Academy for the Performing Arts, a charter school where the actor has been active on the governing board.

The AMC hit television series is finishing filming its fifth and final season.

"Breaking Bad" follows former high school teacher Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, producing and selling methamphetamine with a former student, Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul.