SAN DIEGO (AP) -- There are no aliens, zombies or vampires in "Breaking Bad," but that didn't deter fandemonium for the show at Comic-Con.

Droves of con-goers piled into the gritty AMC drama's first-ever Comic-Con presentation Friday night and lingered outside the series' fifth season premiere Saturday night hoping to catch a glimpse of Emmy-winning stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Friday's "Breaking Bad" panel at the pop-culture extravaganza drew nearly 4,000 attendees. Cranston and Paul appeared in yellow hazmat suits at the presentation and fielded questions about the upcoming fifth season.

AMC later hosted an invite-only premiere for the show at Reading Cinemas on Saturday night. The event was attended by the show's cast, creator Vince Gilligan and stars from "The Walking Dead."