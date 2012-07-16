Hope they're rehearsing their Charlestons!

At the RIMOWA JU52 event in Van Nuys, Calif. Wednesday (celebrating the return of the of the aircraft from its voyage across the Atlantic), attendee Aaron Paul opened up to Us Weekly about how planning his wedding with fiancee Lauren Parsekian is going so far.

The Breaking Bad star, 32, admitted he's pretty gung ho about getting involved with the arrangements for their big day . "I am absolutely [one of those guys]," he told Us. "I buy wedding magazines!"

In fact, the pair -- who got engaged during a Paris getaway over New Year's -- have already settled on a theme: "I want a 1920s-themed wedding, Parisian carnival," he shared. "That's what we're going to do."

Though Parsekian has yet to find her dress, Paul says he isn't too concerned with her final pick. His main priority? "I'm going to try not to be a sobbing mess up there," he confessed.

Indeed, the actor is counting down the days 'til he and Parsekian are officially man and wife.

"I'm looking forward to living with my best friend," he shared. "We're going to wait to live together until we're married . . . I'm very excited about it. Just hanging out with your buddy, your partner in crime."

