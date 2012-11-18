No surprise here: this weekend, Twilight was tops.

Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 raked in approximately $141.3 million at the box office, according to numbers released Sunday, Nov. 18, by Box Office Mojo. (Overseas, the saga's fifth and final film -- which stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner -- brought in an additional $199.6 million!)

The latest James Bond feature, Skyfall, grossed a respectable $41.5 million in its second weekend in theaters, bringing that movie's total earnings to $161.34 million.

Rounding out the top five? Steven Spielberg's Civil War-era drama, Lincoln (starring Daniel Day-Lewis as America's 16th president), which earned an estimated $21 million this weekend, as well as Disney's animated Wreck-It Ralph, which made $18.3 million.

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington's Flight brought in approximately $8,615,000, making it this weekend's fifth highest-earning flick.

