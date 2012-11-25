Bella and Bond are a winning combination.

Breaking Dawn - Part 2 and Skyfall brought in an estimated $64 million and $51.1 million, respectively, over the five-day holiday weekend, leading the way to record-setting Thanksgiving revenue, according to numbers released Sunday, Nov. 25, by Box Office Mojo.

(Both movies were tops last weekend as well, with the fifth and final Twilight film -- which stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner -- earning approximately $141.3 million, and the new James Bond flick, starring Daniel Craig as 007, raking in $41.5 million.)

In third place was Steven Spielberg's Civil War-era drama, Lincoln, featuring Daniel Day-Lewis as America's famed 16th president. It grossed a respectable $34 million over the long weekend, which began Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Rounding out the top five were two new movies: the animated flick Rise of the Guardians, with $32 million in revenue, and Ang Lee's Life of Pi, based on the 2001 fantasy-adventure novel by Yann Martel, which brought in some $30.1 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the combined totals for the five films contributed to the biggest Thanksgiving weekend box office ever, with overall revenues ringing in at more than $290 million from Wednesday to Sunday. That easily tops the previous record of $273 million, which was set in 2009 when another Twilight movie, New Moon, led the holiday weekend.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Skyfall Lead Record Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office