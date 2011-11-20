LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Twilight Saga" has staked out another huge opening with a $139.5 million first weekend domestically and a worldwide launch of $283.5 million.

The domestic total gives "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1" the second-best debut weekend for the franchise, after the $142.8 million launch for 2009's "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." "Breaking Dawn" did more than half of its business, $72 million, on opening day Friday.

Opening in 54 overseas markets, "Breaking Dawn" pulled in $144 million internationally.

But the dancing penguin sequel "Happy Feet 2" stumbled in its debut, pulling in just $22 million over opening weekend. That's barely half what the first film in the animated franchise earned in its 2006 opening.