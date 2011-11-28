LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1" took the biggest bite of the box office again over Thanksgiving weekend, remaining the No. 1 movie with $41.7 million.

"The Muppets" debuted in second place with $29.2 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1," Summit, $41,683,574, 4,066 locations, $10,252 average, $221,303,162, two weeks.

2. "The Muppets," Disney, $29,239,026, 3,440 locations, $8,500 average, $41,516,691, one week.

3. "Happy Feet Two," Warner Bros., $13,397,346, 3,611 locations, $3,710 average, $43,755,357, two weeks.

4. "Arthur Christmas," Sony, $12,068,931, 3,376 locations, $3,575 average, $16,301,131, one week.

5. "Hugo," Paramount, $11,364,505, 1,277 locations, $8,899 average, $15,402,042, one week.

6. "Jack and Jill," Sony, $10,000,142, 3,029 locations, $3,301 average, $57,120,112, three weeks.

7. "Immortals," Relativity Media, $8,875,905, 2,677 locations, $3,316 average, $68,706,981, three weeks.

8. "Puss in Boots," Paramount, $7,511,036, 3,005 locations, $2,500 average, $135,430,092, five weeks.

9. "The Descendants," Fox Searchlight, $7,345,720, 390 locations, $18,835 average, $10,886,952, two weeks.

10. "Tower Heist," Universal, $7,174,615, 2,474 locations, $2,900 average, $65,198,780, four weeks.

11. "J. Edgar," Warner Bros., $4,975,172, 1,910 locations, $2,605 average, $28,837,843, three weeks.

12. "My Week With Marilyn," Weinstein Co., $1,750,507, 244 locations, $7,174 average, $2,062,150, one week.

13. "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," Warner Bros., $1,594,054, 875 locations, $1,822 average, $31,559,389, four weeks.

14. "In Time," Fox, $775,107, 470 locations, $1,649 average, $35,050,934, five weeks.

15. "Desi Boyz," Eros International, $702,325, 103 locations, $6,819 average, $702,325, one week.

16. "Like Crazy," Paramount Vantage, $425,116, 150 locations, $2,834 average, $2,478,434, five weeks.

17. "Real Steel," Disney, $330,377, 262 locations, $1,261 average, $83,181,049, eight weeks.

18. "Melancholia," Magnolia, $329,622, 95 locations, $3,470 average, $1,200,599, three weeks.

19. "The Help," Disney, $311,076, 283 locations, $1,099 average, $168,753,480, 16 weeks.

20. "Footloose," Paramount, $288,787, 384 locations, $752 average, $50,833,867, seven weeks.

