Oprah Winfrey made good on her promise Monday, revealing a big family secret that she said "shook me to the core."

Winfrey, 56, announced that she has a younger half-sister -- Patricia, a single mother from Milwaukee -- that she never knew about, until just before Thanksgiving.

Oprah's mother, Vernita Lee, gave up the child shortly after birth because she couldn't afford to raise her.

Patricia, now 47, went into foster care for seven years and was adopted at age 7.

Oprah was 9 years old at the time Patricia was born; she was living in Nashville with her dad, and didn't even know her mother, who was living in Milwaukee, was pregnant.

Oprah called it "the miracle of miracles" and said the news left her "speechless."

Since last week, Oprah had been teasing viewers with the promise of revealing "a hidden family secret" that will top any reunion she has presented over the past 25 years on the air. In promos for the show, Oprah had said: "I thought I'd seen it all. But this, my friends, is the miracle of all miracles. I was given some news that literally shook me to my core. This time, I'm the one being reunited. Only a handful of people in my life know about this. I've been keeping a family secret for months, and you're going to hear it straight from me."

The "Oprah Winfrey" show airs live in Chicago and airs taped in syndication in the afternoon in other parts of the country.

