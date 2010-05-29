After surviving a gauntlet of medical emergencies, Bret Michaels staged his first full concert in Biloxi, Mississippi on Friday night.

Limping only slightly, the rocker and "Celebrity Apprentice" winner cranked out some of his biggest Poison hits, says People.com.

"I've got a little bitty hitch in my left giddy up, but I think we'll be all right," he told the sell-out crowd, according to the Web site. "It's an awesome feeling, I'm glad to be here."

Cameras for his new VH1 reality series, "Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It," were also on hand.

A little over a week ago, Michaels experienced a warning stroke that led to the discovery of a hole in his heart. Last month, he suffered a potentially life-threatening brain hemorrhage and underwent an appendectomy.

While recovering from the series of health scares, he repeatedly expressed a desire to get back on the stage, and finally achieved that goal with a surprise performance on Wednesday's "American Idol" finale.

