Good news: Bret Michaels is now in stable condition, his rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.

"He's still in the ICU, but he's stable," the rep told Us Tuesday of the 47-year old star, who has been hospitalized in critical condition at an undisclosed facility since early Friday, when he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Earlier Tuesday, Michaels' father Wally Sychak told Extra about speaking on the phone with his ailing son. The former Poison frontman and Rock of Love star "sounded a little slow, but fine," Sychak said.

"He understood what he was saying and knew me. Everything seemed good that way...They say he's moving his arms and hands," he says. "The best as they could expect at this time."

The medical team looking over the musician and reality star have yet to determine what caused the bleeding at the base of Michaels' brain stem.

His rep noted on Monday that "doctors are seeing all the tests, hoping the worst is over."

More on Wonderwall:

RELATED VIDEO: Donald Trump on Bret Michaels

RELATED VIDEO: Bret Michaels on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

RELATED VIDEO: Joan Rivers on Bret Michaels' Health

More on Usmagazine.com:

PHOTOS: Big moments in reality TV

PHOTOS: Today's top celebrity news snapshots