After undergoing a procedure to repair a hole in his heart on January 24, Bret Michaels, 47, was released from St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix today.

"Bret's procedure had excellent results," Dr. Mansour Assar said. "Because of the successful out come and Bret's determination, I believe he will be able to return to normal activity within weeks."

Though the potentially dangerous condition, known as Patent Foramen Ovale, had been present since birth, it was only the Rock of Love star was treated for a life-threatening brain hemorrhage in April.

Last month Michaels proposed to longtime girlfriend Kristi Gibson, 39, the mother of his daughters Raine, 10, and Jorja, 5.

"She's been very patient and strong," Michaels told UsMagazine.com about Gibson, who saw him through his health problems. "It just made our bond for each other that much stronger. It gave us a bond that's unbreakable."

