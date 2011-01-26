PHOENIX (AP) -- Officials at a Phoenix hospital say rock star Bret Michaels has been released from their care following a successful heart procedure.

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center said Wednesday that Michaels left the hospital. The doctor who treated him reported that the procedure to fix a hole in his heart produced excellent results.

Dr. Mansour Assar says the singer is expected to be able to return to normal activities in a few weeks.

Doctors discovered the hole in Michael's heart in April while treating him for a brain hemorrhage.

On Monday, Surgeons inserted a catheter into a vein in Michaels' groin with a closure device attached.

Doctors said the closure device will stay in Michaels' heart permanently to stop abnormal blood flow between two chambers of his heart.

