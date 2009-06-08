NEW YORK (AP) -- Bret Michaels performed at the Tony Awards, and all he got was a nose fracture and a busted lip.

According to Michaels' spokeswoman, the rock singer had X-rays taken after getting clocked in the head by a descending set piece at Sunday's Radio City Music Hall ceremony.

Publicist Joann Mignano says Michaels, who performed with his 1980s hair-metal band Poison, fractured his nose and had to get three stitches in his lip. She says he was getting a CAT scan on Monday as a precaution, as he's had a past neck injury.

Although he's "pretty bruised up," Mignano says, Michaels was in good spirits.

