(WENN) Poison frontman Bret Michaels is set to undergo further surgery in January to repair a hole in his heart.

The 47-year-old rocker, who has type 1 diabetes, has been riddled with health woes in recent months.

He suffered a near-fatal brain hemorrhage in April, just weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, and then suffered a minor stroke. During his hospitalization, doctors discovered a hole in his heart that he'd had since birth.

Michaels confirmed the latest health issue on his website in May and indicated he was taking a regimen of blood thinners to treat it.

And now he is scheduled to go under the knife to repair the defect after his Roses & Thorns tour wraps in December.

His publicist confirmed the surgery to E! News, explaining, "It's for the hole his heart."

But the singer isn't planning to be on bed rest for long. He's already planning a book tour to promote his autobiography, Roses & Thorns: The Reality of My Rock & Roll Fantasy, in March.

The spokesperson adds, "The next thing he has is his book tour (beginning) March 15, on his birthday. After the holidays, he'll do this and then have time to heal before the whole book publicity campaign."

