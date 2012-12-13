The Hollywood Reporter -- Seems like Brett Ratner's inner good boy is coming to the fore.

The former Yeshiva student recently was spotted pre-Hanukkah in the halls of UTA's new Beverly Hills building with an orthodox rabbi, slapping mezuzahs on the doors of agents Jeremy Zimmer and Blair Kohan.

What's more, he's not even a UTA client: The CAA-repped Ratner was there on a casting meeting.

Calls to Ratner's rep were not returned.

