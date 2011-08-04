LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The film academy has tapped Brett Ratner and Don Mischer (MIS'-sher) to produce next year's Academy Awards.

This will be Ratner's first involvement with the Oscar show and Mischer's second: He produced and directed the 2011 Academy Awards telecast and was nominated for an Emmy for his work on the show.

Academy president Tom Sherak made the announcement Thursday.

Ratner has produced and directed both film and television. His credits include "X-Men: The Last Stand," "Rush Hour" and the pilot of TV's "Prison Break."

Mischer is a veteran producer and director of live television events, including Super Bowl halftime shows, the Emmy Awards and this year's Oscars.

The 84th annual Academy Awards will be presented on Feb. 26, 2012.