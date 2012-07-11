NEW YORK (AP) -- Fashion designer Vera Wang, who launched her label with wedding gowns, and her husband, Arthur Becker, are separating.

A statement from company President Mario Grauso to Women's Wear Daily earlier this week said Wang and Becker "mutually and amicably agreed to separate."

The couple married in 1989, when Wang worked for Ralph Lauren. They have two daughters.

Wang's business has grown to include high-end runway collections, household goods and a mass-consumer line at Kohl's. But she is best known for her bridal gowns. Chelsea Clinton, Alicia Keys and Ivanka Trump have walked down the aisle in Vera Wang designs.