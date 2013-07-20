SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Dude is reuniting with Julianne Moore in his new film.

Jeff Bridges came to Comic-Con Saturday to offer fans an early look at "Seventh Son," expected in theaters next year.

Bridges plays a witch hunter and Moore is a witch — and his former lover — in this mythological story of good versus evil. Bridges is shown battling flying dragons and massive beasts that emerge from underground.

After the footage played, Bridges couldn't contain his enthusiasm, saying, "I haven't seen a movie like this since I was about 10, man!"

The film is set to open Jan. 17. Comic-Con continues through Sunday.