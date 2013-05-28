The wait is almost over! Fourteen years after author Helen Fielding released the sequel to Bridget Jones's Diary, she's finally releasing the third installment in October.

On Tuesday, May 28, the TODAY show revealed the title of the much-anticipated third book: Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. This time, Bridget must learn the golden rule of social media and dating: "Do not text when drunk."

PHOTOS: 30 most romantic movies of all time

"You see, this is the trouble with the modern world. If it was the days of letter-writing, I would never even have started to find his address, a pen, a piece of paper, an envelope, a stamp, and gone outside at 11.30 p.m. to find a postbox," an excerpt of the new book reads. "A text is gone at the brush of a fingertip, like a nuclear bomb or Exocet missile."

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is set for release in October, and is available for pre-order now. The first book, Bridge Jones' Diary, was released in 1996 and made into a movie, starring Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Colin Firth, in 2001. The 1999 sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, hit the big screen in 2004.

PHOTOS: Best and worst movie remakes

Rumors that a third film, reportedly to be titled Bridget Jones's Baby, is in the works has been circulating for years. In February 2012, Working Title Films co-chairman, Tim Bevan, told Deadline, "Reports that Hugh Grant has exited Bridget Jones’s Baby are untrue. We are still working on the script hence the delay to the start of production, but the film is going ahead as planned."

However, Firth told the Chicago Sun-Times last month that the third film "might be a bit of a long wait."

"I wouldn't say that it's completely dead in the water, but the way it's going you might be seeing Bridget Jones' granddaughter’s story being told by the time we get there," he said. "There is a joy of doing those movies that keeps hope alive. And the story is going in an interesting direction. I just wouldn't say that the movie is imminent."

PHOTOS: How Renee Zellweger has transformed over the years

Zellweger famously packed on the pounds to play Bridget Jones in both films. Rumors began in 2009, however, that the actress would wear a fat suit if a third film was made.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bridget Jones Third Book Title Released: Mad About The Boy